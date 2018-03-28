Joliet Man Charged with Fleeing Police

A 30-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Monday afternoon after leading officers on a foot chase following a traffic stop. Christopher Stevens was pulled over on South Joliet Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Officers reported smelling marijuana when approaching the car. Stevens was asked to exit the vehicle but refused and drove off after officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle. Stevens eventually ended up on foot and was apprehended by officers not far from where the chase began. Joliet Police also discovered a handgun near the scene of the arrest and it is believe that Stevens dropped the firearm while attempt to flee authorities. Stevens has been charged with two counts of Fleeing/Attempting to Elude an Officer and Aggravated Fleeing.