Joliet Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend in Bed

A Joliet man who shot his longtime girlfriend while she was in bed with their young child has been found guilty of first-degree murder. 45-year-old Eric Glover murdered Velma Franklin in the early-morning hours of June 17, 2002. Franklin and her 3-year-old daughter were lying in bed when Glover entered the room and shot the young mother in the head. Glover fled the house after the shooting, leaving his frightened little daughter in the bed, where she remained until Franklin’s body was discovered the next morning by her other children. The defendant faces 45 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on January 29th. The case was charged in 2002 but dismissed by a prior administration in the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. However, Jim Stewart, a retired Joliet Police Captain who took over as chief of the Investigations Division for the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2010, urged State’s Attorney Glasgow to review the case and reinstate it in 2012. Sadly, Stewart passed away days before the verdict.