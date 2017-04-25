Joliet Man and Cousin Accused of Setting Ex-Girlfriends New Boyfriend’s Car On Fire

A 21-year-old Joliet man and his 20-year-old cousin were arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly setting another man’s car on fire. Christopher Guzman-Gonzalez and Ricardo Rodriguez met Will County Sheriff’s Deputies early Sunday morning in the 600 block of Oakview Avenue because Guzman-Gonzalez wanted to retrieve a BMW that he was allowing his ex-girlfriend to use. The BMW was not at the residence and everyone left but deputies returned three hours later after one of the other vehicles in the driveway had apparently been set on fire. The vehicle was a Chevy Tahoe which is believed to be owned by Guzman-Gonzalez’s ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A witness stated that they had seen someone throw something at vehicle shortly before it caught on fire and then saw the person in question get inside a black pickup truck and drive away. The owner of the Tahoe told authorities that he had been receiving harassing text messages and the last message he received was sent shortly before he discovered his truck on fire. The message told the man to “wake up.” The deputies later discovered a black truck matching the description of the get away vehicle and officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Guzman-Gonzalez and Rodriguez were taken in for questioning and have both been arrested on charges of arson.

Mugshots from Left to Right: Ricardo Rodriguez & Christopher Guzman-Gonzalez