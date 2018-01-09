Joliet Man Crashes Vehicle Charged With Aggravated DUI

A 34-year-old Joliet man was taken into custody and charged with felony DUI after he crashed his car on the East side of Joliet. It was early Sunday, January 7th at about 2:45 am that police were called to the scene of Sherman Street and 2nd Avenue. Joliet Police Deputy Chief Ed Gregory tells WJOL that Carlos Ramirez was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was driving along Sherman Street approaching the intersection of 2nd Avenue when he struck a curb, crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle. No one was in the parked vehicle at the time of the crash. Gregory says officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol. Ramirez failed a field sobriety test, plus he had open alcohol inside his vehicle. He’s been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, plus driving with a revoked license. Seven charges in all of which one is a felony. Bond is set at 10-thousand dollars.