Joliet Man Dies After Catching Fire From Propane Heater

A 70-year-old Joliet man has died a day after he caught fire after getting too close to a propane heater. Donnie Creal was on the porch of his home in the 1100 block of Charlesworth Avenue on Friday night and was keeping warm with a propane heater when his clothes caught fire. Creal was eventually able put the fire out but not before suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Silver Cross Hopital and later transferred to Loyola Medical Center. Creal was pronounced deceased at 12:36pm Saturday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. A police officer who responded to the initial call was also sent to Silver Cross Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The officer has since been released.