Joliet Man Drunk In Parking Lot of Plainfield Drug Store While His Child Watches

A 42-year old Joliet man has been charged with DUI and child endangerment at a local CVS parking lot. Joliet Police got a call on Wednesday night just after 10:30pm following complaints of a man harassing customers in the parking lot of the drug store at 809 Plainfield Road. An off duty DuPage County Deputy made the call. Martin was reported to be intoxicated. When Joliet Police arrived, Martin claimed he was upset after someone was speeding into the parking lot almost hitting his vehicle.

Eyewitnesses claim he wreaked of alcohol, was stopping vehicles in the parking lot, and stepping in between vehicles and acting erratic. Martin had his 7-year-old daughter in the car. He failed all sobriety tests. He was booked on DUI and endangering the life of a child. When asked why he at CVS he claimed he “needed a bottle of water.” The child is in the custody of the mother.