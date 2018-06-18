Joliet Man Gets 10 Years for Sexually Assaulting Babysitter

A Joliet man who sexually assaulted his young son’s teenage babysitter was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. 34-year-old Victor Reyes-Jacobo, pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Assault, in March. The defendant sexually assaulted the young girl while she was sleeping on the couch in his living room overnight on Dec. 4, 2015. The girl had been babysitting for the defendant while his wife, who also was home at the time, was recovering from back surgery. The girl fled the house after the assault and frantically called her parents on her mobile telephone. Her mother called police. The young girl gave a detailed statement at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center about the incident.