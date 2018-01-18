Joliet Man Given $1 Million Bond in Alleged Hit-and-Run

A 33-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a hit and run that has left one person in critical condition. Demetrius Green was identified as the individual who was driving a car that hit several vehicles on January 10th at the intersection of Larkin Avenue and Black Road. Green is said to have run a red light and struck a vehicle which left one personal hospitalized. Green is then accused of fleeing the scene and hitting two more vehicles in the process. He has been charged with multiple felonies including Aggravated Reckless Driving Involving Bodily Harm and Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury. Green’s bond has been set at $1 million.