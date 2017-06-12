Joliet Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Mother Back in 2013

A Joliet man plead guilty on Monday to one count of first-degree murder. Shane Smith entered the blind plea in Will County court on the day his trial was scheduled to begin. Smith was accused of killing his mother, Joan Smith, in October of 2013 and then disposing of her body into the Des Plaines River. It was alleged that Smith had choked his mother to death during an argument at her home in the 1600 block of Black Road. After killing his mother Smith is then said to have placed his mother’s body in a plastic bag and then driven to the locks and dumped her body in the river. Smith’s blind plea came with a maximum of 35-years in prison. He will be sentenced in August.