Joliet Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison in 2011 Murder

A 28-year-old Joliet man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to a murder from 2011. It was in the early morning hours on June 1, 2011 that Jordan A. Arthur was said to have shot and killed Courtney L. Jordan. Jordan, who was 34 at the time, called police just after 1:30am claiming that a man wearing all black had been threatening him on Broadway Street. Prosecutors contended at the trial that Arthur could be heard yelling at Jordan during the 911 call. When officers arrived on the scene they found Jordan shot in a parking lot. Arthur was was stopped by police while walking down Center Street, his t-shirt was tested and gunshot residue was found on it. It was stated during the trial that the two men had been in a love triangle with a woman who lived in the same apartment complex as Arthur. Jordan was a father of two daughters and was on parole for a 10-year sentence for delivery of drugs when he died.