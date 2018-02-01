Joliet Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2002 Murder of Girlfriend

A 45-year-old Joliet man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week for killing his girlfriend in 2002. Eric Glover Sr. was convicted in Will County court for shooting his girlfriend Velma Franklin to death while she was lying in bed with their 3-year-old daughter. Glover fled the house after the shooting, leaving his daughter in the bed, where she remained until Franklin’s body was discovered the next morning by her other children. The case was charged in 2002 but dismissed by a prior administration in the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.