Joliet Man Wins Big At Shorewood Gas Station

Joliet resident Charles Dickhaut won a $4 million prize when he bought a scratch-off ticket at a Shorewood gas station. Dickhaut says that he was buying diapers at the Speedway on Brookforest Ave and bought two, $20 tickets. The first ticket wasn’t a winner, but then the $4 million grand prize was on the other.

The Shorewood Speedway will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling Dickhaut the ticket.

He plans to keep working his full-time job while paying off his home and investing his winnings. “I still can’t believe it,” Dickhaut said of his top-prize win.