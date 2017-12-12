Joliet Mayor Applies For 75-million in Federal Grants

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk was in Washington DC recently in order to get federal grants of nearly 75-million dollars to improve the interchange of I-80 and I-55. The improvement would facilitate a lifestyle mall one day. Two grants, one for 50-million dollars and the other for 25-million dollars. O’Dekirk received support from both U.S. Senators of Illinois, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Cullinan Properties is proposing a multi use space encompassing 265 acres. Mayor O’Dekirk says it will be more than just a Lifestyle Mall.

According to Cullinan Properties website, an estimated 230-thousand vehicles pass each day at that interchange, making it ideal, for retail, office space, entertainment and multi-family housing.

