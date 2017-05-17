Joliet Mayor Talks To WJOL On A Variety Of Topics Including Dedicated Funding Source For Rialto

The fate of the old courthouse in downtown Joliet could be leveled and made into a retail space or remodeled for county offices. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk says he’s open to either option. Meanwhile, next spring Chicago Street will be opened between to I-80 but there will be a strict “no truck zone” rule. Mayor O’Dekirk spoke with WJOL on Wednesday morning and says next week he will announce a dedicated funding source for the Rialto Square Theatre. While it won’t be enough to cover operating costs immediately, it could eventually. O’Dekirk says the funding source will not raise taxes. To hear the entire interview click on the podcast section on our website.