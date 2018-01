Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk tells the Scott Slocum show that Joliet has no interest in Northpoint. O’Dekirk says Elwood nor Northpoint has ever spoken to him or the city council about moving to Joliet.

There has been talk that if Elwood were to say no to the 22-hundred acre compass business park that Joliet would be home to the logistics park. O’Dekirk says, although it’s tempting, he says the current infrastructure cannot support a project of the magnitude of Northpoint.