Joliet Open To Discussions With Elwood & Manhattan

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is signaling a change over the city’s involvement with the proposed Northpoint project in Elwood. Earlier this year the city issued a letter to Manhattan regarding a boundary agreement which expires in 2019 and noted they will not discuss an extension of the agreement until “the dust settles.” But now, Mayor O’Dekirk is open to discussions with Elwood and Manhattan. A united front against Northpoint could yield a better deal for all three cities with money for improved roads to handle increased truck traffic. The Compass Business Park is a 2200 acre development proposed for Elwood. The project would have to extend into Manhattan and/or Joliet to realize its full potential.