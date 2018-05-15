Joliet Park District Announces Hispanic Day At Taste Of Joliet

The Joliet Park Distict’s Taste of Joliet’s Main Stage line up is now set for the June festival.

Previous announcements include Rick Springfield plus Dennis DeYoung with the music of Styx on the Main Stage at the Taste on Friday, June 22.

The Brothers Osborne take the Main Stage on Saturday, June 23.

And just today, the Joliet Park District announced on WJOL’s “Slocum in the Morning Show” that Sunday at the Taste of Joliet will be Hispanic Day, with the Main Stage act, Mexico City band, Los Angeles de Charly, a band which formed in 1999, and features lead singer, Carlos “Charly” Becies.

The Taste of Joliet takes place at Joliet Memorial Stadium beginning at noon each day from Friday, June 22 through Sunday, June 24.