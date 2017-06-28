Joliet Park District Approves Project Manager For East Side Recreation Center

The Joliet Park District’s East Side Recreation Center could be open by August of 2018. Executive Director Tom Carstens says bids for the 6.7 million dollar recreation center were approved at the Joliet Park Board meeting on Monday. Carstens says the building and facility is “long overdue” and the park district is looking forward to it.

The construction manager for the project is Henry Brothers Company out of Hickory Hills. Carstens says shovels should be in the ground this August and construction should be completed within 12 to 13 months. The total cost of the project is 7.7 million dollars which Carstens says is in line with their initial costs and they are not over budget. The cost of the project is funded through an approved $19.5 million dollar bond referendum approved by voters in November of 2014.