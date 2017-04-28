The Joliet Park District Honoring Their Late President Glen Marcum

The Joliet Park District is honoring their late President Glen Marcum by adding his name to a park. Marcum very involved in the community and instrumental in getting the park district referendum for a number of projects including Pilcher Park and the East Side Community Center. Board President Sue Gulas says the board voted to add Marcum’s name to Garnsey Park, but made it clear that both names will remain.

Glen Marcum grew up in the area of Garnsey park and played baseball there. Garnsey Park is located on the West side of Joliet near Wilcox Street and Curtis Avenue. Marcum died last November of cancer.