Joliet Park District Joins City of Joliet to Collect Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims

The Joliet Park District has joined the City of Joliet and Cadence Premier Logistics’ efforts to bring supplies and relief to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas. Donations will be accepted through Friday afternoon at any of the following locations:

– City Hall Parking Lot on DesPlaines Street

– Inwood Athletic Club on West Jefferson

– Wedgewood Golf Course on Route 59

The accepted donated items include toiletries, diapers, hand santizer, cleaning supplies and pre-boxed/pre-packages food and water. Household furnishings will not be accepted. Drop-off hours will take place through the week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.