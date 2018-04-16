Joliet Park District Looks For Huey Lewis Replacement

The Taste of Joliet is looking for a new Friday headliner for this summer concert tradition. “Huey Lewis and the News” were scheduled to play at Joliet Memorial Stadium on June 22nd, but not anymore. On his Twitter page, Huey Lewis announced that all 2018 performances are canceled. He says he has lost most of his hearing.

Brad Staab, Deputy Director of the Joliet Park District, spoke with WJOL’s Scott Slocum this morning. Staab says that first and foremost, he wishes the very best for the ailing performer, “We’re obviously disappointed at the Taste. We had a lot of excitement for Huey on Friday night. We sold lots of tickets. But it’s terrible news for Huey Lewis. We’re disappointed here at The Taste, but we’re pulling for him.”

Staab says the Park District began looking into possible replacements for “Huey Lewis and the News” the moment they learned about the cancellation, and are excited about some possible artists who they are considering.

The Taste of Joliet takes place at Joliet Memorial Stadium from June 22nd to June 24th.