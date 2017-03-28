Joliet Park District Moving Forward with East Side Rec Center

Preliminary Plan For Joliet Park District East Side Rec Center

The Joliet Park District is looking to move forward with a long gestating project. The District is looking to move forward with plans for a recreation center in Nowell Park on the east side of the district. This center was part of a $19.5 million bond referendum approved by voters in November of 2014. Tom Carstens, the executive director of the Joliet Park District, says the tentative plans the district is moving forward with calls for a 25,000 square foot facility. There will be two high school basketball/volleyball courts with an indoor track that will surround the courts. There is also the hope for indoor batting cages and a fitness center. The plan also has three to four multi-purpose rooms for programs and parties, as well as a pre-school room with the intention of offering a reputable pre-school programs on the east side of town. Carstens did say that before anything is finalized though he will be meeting with community groups within the next month to get their thoughts on the plans. Carstens said that they hope to go out to bid soon and put shovels in the ground by August, with a 10 to 12 month construction time table but the everything is currently tentative until the planning is officially complete.