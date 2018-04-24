Joliet Park District Picks Rick Springfield To Replace Huey Lewis At Taste Of Joliet
By Dawn DeSart
Apr 24, 2018 @ 8:18 AM

The Joliet Park District, which organizes The Taste of Joliet each year, was forced to search for another act for the Friday, June 22nd concert, after headliner “Huey Lewis and the News” was forced to cancel when lead singer Huey Lewis announced health issues. On his twitter page, Huey Lewis said all 2018 performances are canceled after losing most of his hearing.

Since that announcement, the Joliet Park District has been in search for a replacement. And this morning on the “Slocum in the Morning Show,” the park district announced the new Friday, June 22nd headliners: Rick Springfield and Dennis DeYoung and the Sounds of Styx.

The Taste of Joliet is held at Joliet Memorial Stadium from June 22nd to June 24th.

