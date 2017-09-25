Joliet Park District Receives Best of the Best Award for Best Partnership

The Illinois Association of Park Districts selected the Joliet Park District and ATI Physical Therapy to receive the 2017 Best of the Best Award for Best Partnership.

The naming rights partnership dates back to 2011. ATI Physical Therapy signed a five-year contract for exclusive naming rights to Joliet Memorial Stadium. In 2017, the agreement expanded to include naming rights and on-site physical therapy space at Joliet Park District’s Inwood Athletic Club.

The award ceremony will take place on Friday, October 13th in Wheeling, IL.