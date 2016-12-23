Joliet Park District Settles Sexual Harrasment Lawsuit for $375,000

The Joliet Park District has approved a settlement in the sexual harassment lawsuit involving former Executive Director Dominc Egizio. It was in June of this year that both the Park District and Egizio were sued by a trainer with the district named Jeanetta Matichak. She alleged that she was sexually harassed by Egizio and that the Park District Board allowed the behavior. It was on Monday that the board approved the settlement for $375,000. Egizio was placed on administrative leave by the Board in August of 2015, he later resigned his position with the Park District. He was eventually replaced by current Executive Director Tom Carstens. The District has stated that even though they are settling this matter they are not admitting liability. They’ve also announced that the settlement will be paid by the Park District insurance company.

