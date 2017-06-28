Joliet Park District Special Recreation Superintendent Dies Suddenly

Longtime Joliet Park District employee has died suddenly. Kathy Green died Monday June 26th. She worked for the park district for 30 years and her current position was Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon Superintendent of Recreations. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. She traveled with family to different parts of the country to support the Cubs and watch them play. Her dream came true when she watched the Cubs win the World Series. Kathy Green was 55.

To read the full obituary click here.