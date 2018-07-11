Joliet Park District Sundowner 5k Next Week

The Joliet Park District’s Sundowner 5k is just over a week away. It will take place at Pilcher Park on Thursday, July 19th at 7pm. You’ll get a custom performance tee plus there will be a post-race cookout and finisher’s medal. Pre-registration is $40 and $50 day of the race. The 5k course route has freshly paved roads and the Sundown wouldn’t be complete with the Splash Dash – a 1 mile junior job for kids ages 6-12 and a 50 yard dash for kids age 6 and under. All youth participants will receive a custom t-shirt and medal.

The Sundowner 5k is the second race in the 2018 run3.1 circuit. If you registered for all 3 Joliet Park District races in 2018, you’ll get custom apparel. The first race was in April, Sundowner is next and the final race is the Red Eye 5k in November.