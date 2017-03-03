Joliet Park District’s Weight Loss Challenge Winners

Joliet has lost it. The Joliet Park District’s “Weight Loss Challenge” announced the winners of a year memberships to Inwood Athletic Club. Art Zimmer lost 27 pounds or 15 percent of his body weight, while Maureen Pulaski lost 20 pounds or 14 percent of her body weight in 6 weeks.

The biggest weight loss was 37 pounds. This year the park district fell short of their goal of 2-thousand pounds and lost 1,463 pounds. In the last four years Joliet has lost over 8-thousand pounds as part of the Weight Loss Challenge. Gina Rodriquez with Inwood says “just by stepping on the scale, people created awareness.”

To hear the entire interview go to our podcast section on the WJOL home page.