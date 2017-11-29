Joliet to Participate in Bicentennial Flag Raising

A yearlong celebration will take place beginning December 3, 2017 through December 3, 2018 to commemorate the State of Illinois’ 200th birthday. Statewide counties and municipalities have been asked to coordinate an Illinois Bicentennial Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, December 4, 2017 to coincide with ceremonies throughout the state. On Monday December 4th at 11:30 a.m. the City of Joliet will participate in the Illinois Bicentennial Flag Raising in front of the Joliet Veterans Memorial building located at 201 West Jefferson at Bluff Street Joliet, Illinois. The City of Joliet Police Honor Guard will present the colors and Mayor O’Dekirk will read a proclamation in support of Bicentennial Celebrations prior to raising the flag.