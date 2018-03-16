The Joliet Police 8th annual Pipes and Drums pub crawl will take place on St. Patrick’s Day. Four area bars are participating including Heroes West at 7pm on Saturday, March 17th. Members of the Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums perform at four Joliet area establishments. This event is their annual fundraiser for the band to help in the purchase of uniforms, equipment and their 2018 trip to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC.

Band merchandise will be for sale. There’s gonna be bagpipes, drums and a whole lot of COWBELL as well as other surprises in store to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Here is the Pub Crawl Schedule (All Times Are Approximate)

3:15 PM – Anthony’s Bar & Grill 3151 Voyager Lane Joliet

4:30 PM – Jameson’s Pub 2755 Black Road Joliet

5:45 PM – McBride’s On 52 2727 W Jefferson Joliet

7:00 PM – Heroes West 1530 Commerce Lane Joliet