Joliet Police Announce Two New K-9 Officers

The Joliet Police Department has announced two new four legged friends to the force. Nevil and Ady (pronounced Ottie) are the newest members of the Joliet Police Department. The Department received the pair in October 2017. Both dogs completed six weeks of training with Officers Badertscher and Trevillian, then six more weeks of training with their handlers, Officers Stapleton and Willis. The K9’s completed their training and are certified through the State of Illinois and NAPWDA (North America Police Work Dog Association) as dual-purpose police dogs, meaning they are qualified to handle narcotics searches, tracking, area searches, article searches, and building searches. Both dogs started their patrol time in January 2018.