Joliet Police Announce Two New K-9 Officers
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 28, 2018 @ 4:06 PM
Pictured Left: Nevil Officer Stapleton's partner. 18 months old. 1/2 Dutch Shepherd, 1/2 German Shepherd. Born in Czechoslovakia. Pictured Right: Ady (pronounced Ottie). Officer Willis's partner. 2 years old in April 2018, full-blooded German Shepherd. Born in Czechoslovakia.

The Joliet Police Department has announced two new four legged friends to the force. Nevil and Ady (pronounced Ottie) are the newest members of the Joliet Police Department. The Department received the pair in October 2017. Both dogs completed six weeks of training with Officers Badertscher and Trevillian, then six more weeks of training with their handlers, Officers Stapleton and Willis. The K9’s completed their training and are certified through the State of Illinois and NAPWDA (North America Police Work Dog Association) as dual-purpose police dogs, meaning they are qualified to handle narcotics searches, tracking, area searches, article searches, and building searches. Both dogs started their patrol time in January 2018.

RELATED CONTENT

Electronic Sign Now In Front of Rialto Square Theatre Plainfield Police Searching for Wanted Fugitive Joliet Man Charged with Fleeing Police Could Plainfield Central Repeat In The WJOL/Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tourney? Sister Jean Bobblehead Best Selling Ever Sneak Peak Of Murals At Old Joliet Prison
Comments