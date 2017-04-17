Joliet Police Checking On Unresposive Resident Met With Gunfire

At 9:45 pm Sunday police responding to unresponsive resident were met with gunfire at the 1300 block of Brentwood Place in Joliet. Both officers and family members were unsuccessful in making contact, and due to medical conditions of the resident family members called for force entry from the police. Upon entry officers heard a gunshot, identified themselves, and heard another gunshot.

Officers then set up perimeter around the residence and the response team and crisis negotiators were called in. The subject would not surrender for several hours and at 4:30 am special operations breached the residence with tear gas to remove the resident.

The subject currently in police custody undergoing physical and mental evaluation.