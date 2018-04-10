Joliet Police Department to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 3:58 PM

In support of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Joliet Police Department has announced that they will be conducting enforcement from April 16th through 30th. This campaign will focus on enforcement of applicable State distracted driving laws in addition to other traffic laws. This enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries resulting from distracted driving.

