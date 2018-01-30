Joliet Police Department Want You Safe During Super Bowl

The Joliet Police Department announced today it will conduct special patrols during Super Bowl weekend to keep impaired drivers off the roads and encourage more people to wear their seatbelts. The messages are familiar and simple: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket.

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton says, “We need your help to keep alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off our roads.” Benton says all it takes is to have a game plan before you to a party. He wants people to decide if you’re drinking or driving – never do both. The police department will be checking for compliance with seatbelt laws.

The Joliet Police Department’s Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.