Joliet Police: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

As one of the country’s most popular holidays, St. Patrick’s Day has long celebrated the roots of millions of Americans with Irish ancestry. But all too often the celebration can turn deadly because of impaired driving. This year, if you will be drinking alcohol, the Joliet Police Department has some advice for you …“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over!” In addition to looking for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, the Joliet Police Department will be increasing seatbelt enforcement, particularly at night when seatbelt usage rates are lowest. “Before celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year, decide whether you’ll drink or you’ll drive,” said Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton. “If you choose to drink, designate a sober, reliable driver to get you home safely from the party.” The St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.