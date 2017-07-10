Joliet Police and Fire to Participate in Frontier League Home Run Derby

The Frontier League All-Star festivities will continue at Slammer Stadium on Tuesday, as the Slammers will be hosting the 2017 Home Run Derby. The event will be held in conjunction with an Illinois craft beer fest. Over 20 different breweries will be participating in the event. The Home Run Derby, on top of including Frontier League All-Stars will also include one Joliet Police officer, Bill Busse, and one Joliet Fireman, Sean Miller. They both qualified through competitions within there respective departments. The Home Run Derby and Beer Fest starts at 7:00 p.m.