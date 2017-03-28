Joliet Police Identify Chicken-N-Spice Burglar

A 24-year-old Frankfort man has been identified by Joliet police as the individual responsible for breaking into Chicken-N-Spice in downtown Joliet last summer. Alexander Stewart is facing charges of burglary and criminal damage to property after he allegedly broke out a window and took money from a register last June. Stewart is currently being held at the Stateville Correctional Center after violating his parole in February. He was on parole after a burglary conviction in 2014. His warrant for the Chicken-N-Spice crimes has a $75,000 bond.