Joliet Police are investigating the death of a Romeoville man in what the Will County Coroner’s office is calling a homicide investigation.

24-year old Donald M. Woods, Jr. was fatally injured in the 400 block of Sherman Street and 4th Street in Joliet. Woods, Jr. died of those injuries around 5:30 last night at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

An autopsy will be conducted today.