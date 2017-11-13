Joliet Police Investigating Business Robbery
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 13, 2017 @ 4:20 PM

On November 10, 2017 at 2:49 AM, a subject entered a business in the 3100 block of West Jefferson Street by smashing the front glass door with a hammer. The suspect caused a significant amount of damage to the business and took money out of the register. If you know or see this individual, please contact Detective Bradley McKeon at 815-724-3231. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at: http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/

