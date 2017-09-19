Joliet Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting That Left Woman Injured

Joliet Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning that left a woman with a gunshot wound. It was just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Kungs Way that a woman was driving to work when she heard a loud noise and felt a sharp pain in her left wrist. The woman quickly realized that she had been shot and preceded to drive herself to Presence Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. The gunshot wound is considered not life threatening. Police are investigating the incident and are trying to determine if anyone in the neighborhood saw anything or even if the woman was the intended target of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.