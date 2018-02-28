Joliet Police Investigating Incident at Joliet West High School
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 4:59 PM

Joliet Police are investigating an incident from earlier in the month after a Joliet West High School student allegedly posted a video on social media showing the student in question holding a firearm while on school property. Joliet Police were called to the Joliet West High School parking lot on the evening of February 16th to meet with a student who had received a Snap-Chat from another student brandishing a firearm in the parking lot of the school. The student and guardian showed the officers the video of a student holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol outside the school earlier that day . Detectives spoke with the individual in the video and were informed by the 17-year-old male that the pistol was in fact a BB gun. Detectives could not recover the weapon to verify the teens claim. Joliet Police continue to investigate the incident.

