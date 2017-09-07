Joliet Police Investigating Triple Homicide

Joliet Police are currently investigating the deaths of three adults after there body’s were discovered on Thursday afternoon. Authorities have stated that it appears that the three individuals were shot to death in a home in the 1900 block of Great Falls Drive. Officers were called to the home for a death investigation just after 3:00 p.m. Names, gender and ages of the victims are not being disclosed at this time. Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide. It is believed that some type of party was taking place the night before the body’s were discovered. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.