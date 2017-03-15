Joliet Police Investing Shooting That Injured Teen Boy

Joliet Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday night. It was in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive just after 8:42pm that three friends were sitting in a car, having just come back from the gas station. As they were talking in the car they heard four shots ring out. One of the teens was stuck in the right hand and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle itself was struck three times. The shooter is described as a black man wearing black clothing who was standing in the street. Joliet Police continue to investigate the incident.