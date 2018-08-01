Joliet Police Involved In Car Chase

Joliet Police were forced to call off a car chase on Wednesday morning after a nearby residential burglary. It was in the 1300 of Woodland Court when several individuals were observed by police placing stolen items in a nearby SUV. Two suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by officers. The third suspect fled the area in the SUV. The suspect however had not shut the trunk of the vehicle and as a result scattered the stolen goods all over the court. Police the pursued the suspect but the chase was called when the suspect pulled onto eastbound Interstate 80 on public safety grounds. All stolen items were recovered and returned the residence. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.