Joliet Police Looking for Help Identifying ATM Skimming Suspects

The Joliet Police Department are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects were using re-encoded debit cards to make ATM withdrawals. The victims’ debit card information was compromised with a skimming device from Thornton’s gas stations ( 2798 Jefferson St and 1602 Essington Rd) in Joliet between late November and December of 2016. Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Detective German at 815-724-3029. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.

