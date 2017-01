On December 23rd two suspects stole merchandise from a business on Plainfield Road. The suspects were last seen fleeing in a white, newer-model Cadillac with tinted windows. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jackson at 815-724-3024. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.