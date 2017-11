Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected wallet thief. The suspect in question pick up a wallet that was left behind by the victim at a store in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street. The suspect placed the wallet in her purse and left the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim Voudrie at 815-724-3390. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734.