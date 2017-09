Joliet Police are seeking information regarding several individuals caught on surveillance cameras using skimming devices at banks located on West Jefferson Street and Mall Loop Drive. One of the vehicles involved in the scam is a white Chrysler Town and County with temporary tags out of Texas. Photos of the suspects can be seen on our website wjol.com. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff German at 815-724-3029 or call Will County Crimestoppers at 800-323-6734.