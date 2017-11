Joliet Police Department send out their deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and coworkers of Rockford Police Officer Jamie Cox. The officer died Saturday night after he pulled someone over in a traffic stop. The man in the car ran him over. Investigators say Cox fired his weapon during a scuffle before his death. Police found the driver of the car dead inside. Cox had served as a Rockford police officer for less than a year.