Joliet Police Offers Package Theft Tips

The Joliet Police Department is reminding people that with the holiday’s approaching, people will be having numerous packages being delivered to their homes. With that their is the increase possibility for package theft. Package theft is a crime of opportunity. Some passers-by, seeing an unattended box and just can’t resist the lure of easy loot. Other thefts happen when organized theft rings follow delivery trucks around town, scooping up the boxes just as quickly as the delivery person can put them down. The Joliet Police is offering some easy tips to prevent package theft. Some of the helpful tips are to require a signature for all deliveries, always track your packages, sign up for delivery notifications and to always pick your package up quickly after delivery. These measures are especially important for merchandise that you need immediately and won’t have time to replace if stolen. if a courier leaves a package on your porch without a signature, the courier is generally responsible for replacing it. Every online retailer also has a claims process for packages ordered and paid for but not received. If all else fails, your credit card company would likely eat the charge for a package that was never delivered to you.